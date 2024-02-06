Pahoa student, 12, found unresponsive after vaping, police say

A 12-year-old student at Pahoa High & Intermediate was found unresponsive on campus and taken to a hospital Tuesday after vaping, Hawaii island police said.

Police said that shortly after 10:00 a.m. staff alerted a school resource officer about an unresponsive female student on a school bench.

“The officer immediately responded and observed the student who was unresponsive to verbal and physical stimuli,” a police report said. “As a precautionary measure, the officer administered a single dose of Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to the student; it had little effect, as she remained unresponsive, but was breathing.”

Paramedics responded and took the girl to Hilo Medical Center, where she was treated and was scheduled to be released later in the day.

“Students at the school provided conflicting statements to officers; however, it was reported that the 12-year-old female may have ‘vaped’ just prior to going unresponsive,” the police report said.

Toxicology results are pending, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Richard Itliong at (808) 961-2278, or at Richard.Itliong@hawaiicounty.gov.