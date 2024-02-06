Kamehameha girls overwhelm Kailua

A week of practice did the Kamehameha Warriors plenty of good.

The Warriors shot 71% from the field in the first quarter to overwhelm Kailua 75-18 on Monday night in the opening round of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships at Kekuhaupio Gym.

Sophomore center Nihoa Dunn scored 14 of her 18 points in the opening quarter, playing just 10 minutes as coach Pua Straight emptied the bench early.

“We got to practice our offenses and our defenses. We got to fine-tune the little things. With us, the little things matter,” said Dunn, who shot 7-for-7 from the field in the opening quarter.

Makenzie Alapai tallied eight points, all in the first quarter.

“The best thing is more of the second group got more experience on the court,” said Alapai, who shot 2-for-3 from deep in the first quarter. “Every time, after practice, we have 15 minutes designated for shooting.”

“We did a good job sharing the ball. Everybody was doing their job knocking shots own,” guard Rylee Paranada said.

Kamehameha’s reserves did much of the work. Center Kamaka Fonoti had eight points, eight rebounds and one blocked shot. Guard Kapomaikai Nakakura added 11 points, including three 3-pointers over Kailua’s zone. From the arc, the Warriors shot 12-for-23 (52%).

Kamehameha (18-8) will battle OIA champion Kahuku on Wednesday at Moanalua. In their two previous matchups, the Warriors won 58-35 at the I Mua Invitational on Nov. 30 and 56-47 at the ‘Iolani Prep Classic on Dec. 8. Dunn poured in 30 points in the latter matchup.

“I think next game’s going to be more physical, so we definitely have to bring that mentality to the game,” Dunn said. “Also, we just need to stick together and play our game. Play at our pace rather than Kahuku’s.”

Senior guard Kiani Ho‘olulu led Kailua with 11 points. Kailua closed its season 18-10 overall, including an 11-game nonconference schedule that featured a trip to a mainland tournament and a 10-2 record in the OIA East that had the Surfriders finishing in third place. Kailua won three of four games in the OIA playoffs and entered the state tournament with momentum.

“I’m really proud of the girls for the season they had. They’re a good group. They worked really hard,” Surfriders coach Mandy Llamedo said. “They had a lot of adversity. Our lineups have changed. I can’t be anything but happy to be here. I feel very grateful.”

Ho‘olulu, Kailua’s only senior, got her perimeter shot going in the second half.

“I’m so thankful to have had these few years with her,” Llamedo said. “I’ve known her since she was a little kid. To have a player who just wants to work for you and for your team is really special. She’s going to go on to do a lot of great things.”

Kamehameha shot lights out against the visitors’ man-to-man defense. As a team, Kamehameha shot 10-for-14 from the field to take a 24-2 lead into the second quarter.

With starters and reserves playing halfcourt man defense, the Warriors stifled Kailua’s attack. The Surfriders shot 2-for-18 from the field and committed 11 turnovers, falling behind 45-2 at intermission.

Junior guard Miyah Galdeira, Kailua’s third-leading scorer, did not play.

STATE BASKETBALL DIVISION I FIRST-ROUND CAPSULES

Radford 37, Kamehameha-Maui 36

Jirah Villanueva scored 13 points

and the Rams held off a fourth-quarter

rally by the host Warriors to advance.

Taylor Schnitzer tallied 14 and

Shanti Rae Visaya 13 for Kamehameha-Maui, which outscored Radford 11-4

in the final stanza.

Radford advances to play secondseeded Konawaena 5 p.m. Wednesday

at Moanalua gym. The season is over

for Kamehameha-Maui.

Campbell 59, Mililani 26

Taysia Molina-Schulte made seven of

11 field-goal attempts, shooting 5-for-8

from beyond the arc, for 20 points, and

the host Sabers outscored the Trojans

38-10 in the second half.

Aliyah Bantolina added 16 for the Sabers, who will play ‘Iolani at 5 p.m.

Wednesday at McKinley gym.

Shania Wilson scored 14 for Mililani,

which tied Campbell 9-9 after the first

quarter and trailed 21-16 at halftime.

Waiakea 61, Moanalua 44

Pua‘ena Herrington had 21 points

and 18 rebounds and Jolie Mantz added

17 points and 10 rebounds as the Warriors dispatched Na Menehune.

Waiakea will play fourth-seeded Lahainaluna at 7 p.m. at McKinley on

Wednesday.

Shailoh Li’ili’i and Jamie Smith both

scored 10 points for Moanalua.

———

Star-Advertiser staff