High surf advisory remains in effect for most of Hawaii

A high surf advisory remains in effect for the east-facing shores of Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Kauai and Hawaii island.
Surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected for those eastern shores until 6 a.m. Thursday.
“Large easterly wind waves and a diminishing northeast (40-degree) swell will continue to produce advisory level surf along east-facing shores tonight,” forecasters said.
Forecasters warn of moderate, strong breaking waves and currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.
“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” forecasters said. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”
Surf is expected to dip below advisory levels by early Thursday.
