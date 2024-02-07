Ono omakase options

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It seems like omakases have been opening everywhere recently. Here are three newer ones I tried:

A BUDGET FRIENDLY OMAKASE

Sushi Que‘s (1274 S. King St. Ste. 1) omakase costs $100 with two seatings available (5 and 7:30 p.m.). The courses change slightly due to seasonal ingredients and can include dishes like lobster with garlic butter, saba with oroshi ponzu in nori, zuke maguro with Big Island sea grapes and Hokkaido uni. The restaurant can hold 15 people and is BYOB.

Call 808-478-9973 (for reservations, call between 2 and 5 p.m.)

Sushi Gyoshin (436 Piikoi St. Ste. A) just opened Feb. 2 with a 16-course omakase ($150). The counter seats seven people; two seatings (5 or 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 or 8:15 p.m.) are available.

At its core, the menu is rooted in the art of washoku. Menu highlights include bluefin chutoro nigiri, mini donburi with snow crab, cheese souffle tamagoyaki and aburi otoro zuke topped with uni.

Call 808-853-7097 or visit sushigyoshin.com.

A NEW, UPSCALE OPTION

Yohei Sushi Kahala (4210 Waialae Ave. Ste. 102) recently opened and offers a Kinohi omakase ($280), which includes 10 courses with optional sake and wine pairings available. The restaurant is open from 5 to 9 p.m.

While the menu says “10 courses,” some include multiple dishes. Highlights include beet root cured salmon, cauliflower soup with Kona abalone, miso marinated black cod, Hokkaido uni risotto, and the bear-shaped dessert of the day. The Japanese tapas platter — which includes eight bite-sized delights like bluefin tuna tartare, Yohei Sushi egg sandwich and roasted Miyazaki beef sirloin — is my personal favorite.

Call 808-425-4143 or visit yoheisushi.com/kahala.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).