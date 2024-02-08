Man critically injured in single-car crash near Sandy Beach

A man in his 60s was critically injured this afternoon in a single-car crash that closed Kalanianaole Highway near Sandy Beach.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics responded to the crash near the Kealahou Street intersection at about 3 p.m.

An approximately 65-year-old man was treated for critical injuries and taken to a trauma center, EMS said.

Honolulu police closed Kalanianaole Highway from Kealahou to the west entrance to Sandy Beach.