Donez scores tourney-record 41 in win

Lola Donez poured in a tournament-record 41 points as the fourth-seeded Lahainaluna Lady Lunas escaped with a 69-66 win over Waiakea in a Division I quarter­final game of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships at McKinley Student Council Gymnasium.

The 6-foot guard shot an astounding 16-for-22 from the field, mostly on mid-range pull-up jumpers. That includes 4-for-11 from the arc. The Cal signee was 5-for-6 at the free-throw line. She broke the record of 38 points set by Kamehameha’s Kalina Obrey in 2019.

Center Matahikulangi Faleta hustled for 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Juseana Delatori added nine points.

“I told my team, I need you to step up. They did.

Juseana, Fitu (Tasini), Mata, Natalie (Sa) and everyone off the bench, they all gave good minutes and made big shots,” said Donez, who chipped in four rebounds and three assists.

Pua Herrington paced BIIF runner-up Waiakea (17-6 overall) with 23 points and eight boards. The 5-10 sophomore shot 8-for-19 from the field. Jolie Mantz added 17 points (4-for-13) with six rebounds and five steals. Maya Kaneshiro chipped in 13 points, including two key 3-pointers during Waiakea’s last comeback attempt.

Lahainaluna (16-5 overall) will battle ‘Iolani 5:30 p.m. today at McKinley gym.

Donez poured in 28 points as Lahainaluna opened a 42-32 lead at halftime. Waiakea then double-teamed her with Herrington as a primary defender. The Lunas opened the lead to 47-34 with Donez at the point, dishing to Faleta for a layup.

Waiakea went on a 10-0 run to cut the lead to three points, but Donez clutched up by sparking a 9-0 run by the Lady Lunas. Her fourth 3-pointer opened the lead to 58-46 late in the third stanza.

Waiakea pulled within 62-60, but Donez answered with a baseline jumper to spark a 6-0 mini-run.

Hannah Iwahiro’s 3 cut the lead to 68-66 with 32 seconds left, but Faleta hit one of two foul shots with 23 seconds remaining for a 69-66 lead.

Mantz’s corner 3 attempt was blocked by Donez and time expired.

Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser