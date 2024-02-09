comscore Letter: Fact: Trump not charged with insurrection | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Fact: Trump not charged with insurrection

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Those who use insurrection as a reason to omit Donald J. Trump from the ballot should be reminded that no one was indicted, let alone charged, for insurrection. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Prioritize spending on education over sports

Scroll Up