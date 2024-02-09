Letter: Fact: Trump not charged with insurrection

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Those who use insurrection as a reason to omit Donald J. Trump from the ballot should be reminded that no one was indicted, let alone charged, for insurrection. Naive readers of this paper should dismiss this propaganda. Truth matters.

Dean S. Miyamoto

Makiki

