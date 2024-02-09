Editorial | Letters Letter: Government needs to focus on quality hires Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Reading last week’s news — about the rail boondoggle and its declining ridership, the Honolulu Police Department’s lack of transparency over inadequate communication with citizens about public dangers — gave me pause. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Reading last week’s news — about the rail boondoggle and its declining ridership, the Honolulu Police Department’s lack of transparency over inadequate communication with citizens about public dangers — gave me pause. Then I read the letter to the editor about the new $500,000 nonfunctional shower at Kaimana Beach Park, and subsequently perused the newspaper’s Career Expo insert publicizing available jobs. Nearly half of the insert was advertising city and state jobs in just about every government department. Clearly, these agencies are desperate for staffing. Until our government agencies place a top priority on hiring, retaining and making these jobs well-paying and sustainable as long-term careers, we will continue to suffer the costs of short-sighted planning and the futile chasing of federal funds to try and finance an utterly unsustainable future for our beloved home state and our precious citizens. Dale Moana Gilmartin Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Prioritize spending on education over sports