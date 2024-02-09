Letter: Government needs to focus on quality hires

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Reading last week’s news — about the rail boondoggle and its declining ridership, the Honolulu Police Department’s lack of transparency over inadequate communication with citizens about public dangers — gave me pause. Then I read the letter to the editor about the new $500,000 nonfunctional shower at Kaimana Beach Park, and subsequently perused the newspaper’s Career Expo insert publicizing available jobs. Nearly half of the insert was advertising city and state jobs in just about every government department.

Clearly, these agencies are desperate for staffing. Until our government agencies place a top priority on hiring, retaining and making these jobs well-paying and sustainable as long-term careers, we will continue to suffer the costs of short-sighted planning and the futile chasing of federal funds to try and finance an utterly unsustainable future for our beloved home state and our precious citizens.

Dale Moana Gilmartin

Manoa

