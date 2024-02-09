comscore Falck figures mathematics into all aspects of his game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Falck figures mathematics into all aspects of his game

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Ben Falck, the Hawaii football team’s punter and kickoff specialist, always has found safety in numbers. Read more

Previous Story
No. 3 Hawaii rallies for the win after dropping the first set to No. 5 Stanford
Next Story
Television and radio – February 9, 2024

Scroll Up