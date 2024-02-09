comscore ‘Iolani gets past pesky Kealakehe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani gets past pesky Kealakehe

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

‘Iolani’s Michael Kostecki made a deal with a teammate late in Thursday’s game against Kealakehe and definitely fulfilled his end of it. Read more

Previous Story
No. 3 Hawaii rallies for the win after dropping the first set to No. 5 Stanford
Next Story
Television and radio – February 9, 2024

Scroll Up