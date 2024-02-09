‘Iolani gets past pesky Kealakehe

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Iolani’s Michael Kostecki made a deal with a teammate late in Thursday’s game against Kealakehe and definitely fulfilled his end of it. Read more

‘Iolani’s Michael Kostecki made a deal with a teammate late in Thursday’s game against Kealakehe and definitely fulfilled his end of it.

Kostecki scored a golden goal in the 95th minute as No. 1 seed ‘Iolani beat Kealakehe 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Division I State Soccer Championships at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

“Sometimes the first game is really tough,” ‘Iolani coach Chris Lee said. “Somehow they’re able to find a way and dig deep.”

On the winning play, Kostecki received a long pass on a hop, controlled the ball and lifted it over the Waveriders goalkeeper.

“I saw their defender, who had a really amazing game, just missed that one clearance and headed it kind of backwards and I saw the mis-clearance and ran onto the ball,” Kostecki said. “I saw the goalie come out and I just put it away.”

Kostecki, a center back, said he only runs down to the other end of the field a few times a game.

“I always have those instincts to move forward,” said Kostecki, who played central midfield previously. “I have so much trust in our back line that I know they can handle it if I move forward a little bit during the game.”

During the first 10-minute overtime period, Kealakehe’s Isaac Marquardt lined up for a free kick 25 yards away. His shot was saved by Raiders goalkeeper Brayden Obrero, who made a diving stop to his right.

Just before the attempt, Kostecki had a talk with his goalkeeper.

“Brayden Obrero, our goalkeeper, made an outstanding save,” Kostecki said. “I promised him, if he made me a save, I’ll score you a goal.”

The free kick came after a long delay because a Waveriders player took an awkward fall and was taken from the field in an ambulance.

“Kealakehe losing one of their star players, one of the key guys …we wish him the best and hope he recovers and is well,” Lee said.

‘Iolani (10-0-2) will play Baldwin in today’s semifinals at 7 p.m. at Waipio’s main stadium.

“Baldwin won the Maui Interscholastic League, and I know they have some real quality players and they’re going to try and knock the ball around a little,” Lee said.

The Raiders scored first against the Waveriders on a goal by Devin Lee off an assist from Nathan Lee in the 25th minute.

“It exemplifies who we are as a team, just swinging the ball and trying to find those short little moments,” Kostecki said.

Kealakehe (9-3-0) tied it at 1-1 on Alex Maira’s goal in the 72nd.

“They caught us in transition a little bit, a little bit sleeping, and they had their guy there to knock the ball in,” Lee said.