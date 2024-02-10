Letter: UH Wahine hoopsters deserve fans at games

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team beat UC Irvine last Saturday and now stands alone in first place in the league. It was an exciting game as both teams entered tied for first, and the Wahine came out victorious. Despite being the two-time, defending Big West champions, though, they again saw poor attendance.

On the other hand, the men’s team is 12-11, 4-7 in conference play and was in eighth place. Yet, the men draw about 5,000 in attendance, while the Wahine struggle to get even 1,000 spectators.

Coach Laura Beeman and her staff have consistently put a great product on the court. Our Wahine should get the same attention as the men because they earned it. Come and see for yourself. Go ’Bows!

Terry Tsuhako

Mililani

