comscore Letter: Some solar-energy owners pay, not rich | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Some solar-energy owners pay, not rich

  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric’s director of customer energy resources programs, Kaiulani Shinsato, made broad misstatements in the article, “The Price of Solar” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 7). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Protest not antisemitic or disturbing the peace

Scroll Up