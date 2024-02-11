Editorial | Letters Letter: Some solar-energy owners pay, not rich Today Updated 1:11 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Electric’s director of customer energy resources programs, Kaiulani Shinsato, made broad misstatements in the article, “The Price of Solar” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 7). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Electric’s director of customer energy resources programs, Kaiulani Shinsato, made broad misstatements in the article, “The Price of Solar” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 7). Homeowners like ourselves installed rooftop solar between 2001 and 2015 at our own expense. Energy created is credited against our bill. If we use more than we generate, we pay for it. We are never paid for any excess we generate. We did not “cost HECO $103 million dollars during that time,” as stated. We pay a connection fee each month. As an early adopter we paid a premium price for the system, which we will foot the bill to repair or replace. We made the decision many years ago to lower our expenses during our retirement years, which have arrived. Not everyone who opted to make that big investment is rich. Lynn Miller Mililani EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Protest not antisemitic or disturbing the peace