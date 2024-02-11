Letter: State Capitol, area should be improved

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My job requires me to drive past our state Capitol on a daily basis.

First, the physical condition of the building and grounds are poor. Thank goodness the scraggly foot-long grass was recently mowed. Near the corner of Punchbowl and Beretania streets, there is a graffiti-covered structure. On the opposite side, near Beretania and Richards streets, there is “matching” graffiti-covered structure.

Perhaps the most disturbing feature is the white wooden structure surrounding the Capitol that makes it appear abandoned or under construction.

Secondly, the poor condition of the Capitol reflects a myriad of state problems. The leaking Capitol pools, the leaking Hawaii Convention Center, the condemned Aloha Stadium, and the condemned University of Hawaii dormitories.

State Capitol grounds and buildings are supposed to be beautiful and reflect our heritage.

Scott Kamiya

Chinatown

