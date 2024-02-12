comscore FAA investigates American Airlines jet’s brake issue in Texas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • By Associated Press
  • Today
    The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center, Dec. 19, 2017, in Dallas.

FORT WORTH, Texas >> Federal safety officials said today they are investigating an incident in which an American Airlines jet had a braking problem and ran off the end of the runway after landing at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane went into a safety area beyond the end of the runway on Saturday night.

Passengers and crew were bused to the terminal.

American Airlines said the Boeing 737-800 “experienced a braking issue on landing.” The airline said there were no injuries among the 99 passengers and six crew members on board the flight from Reagan Washington National Airport just outside Washington, D.C.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. American said it was cooperating with investigators.

The plane was manufactured in 2009 and is an earlier version of the 737 than the Max family of planes.

