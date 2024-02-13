Hawaii News On the move: Brooke Tongg By Star-Advertiser Today Updated 2:05 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Brooke Tongg Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Employers Council has appointed Brooke Tongg as associate general counsel. She will provide legal support to the council’s human resources and labor relations consultants. Tongg has previously worked at ProService Hawaii, leading their HR initiatives and enhancing service offerings. She graduated with honors from the University of Washington, receiving her degree in business administration. She also received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, graduating summa cum laude. Tongg is licensed to practice law in Hawaii and is a member of the Hawaii State Bar Association. ——— Send items to citydesk@ staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Nurse-to-patient staffing ratios in Hawaii Senate bill prompt debate