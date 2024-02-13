On the move: Brooke Tongg

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Employers Council has appointed Brooke Tongg as associate general counsel. She will provide legal support to the council’s human resources and labor relations consultants. Tongg has previously worked at ProService Hawaii, leading their HR initiatives and enhancing service offerings. She graduated with honors from the University of Washington, receiving her degree in business administration. She also received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, graduating summa cum laude. Tongg is licensed to practice law in Hawaii and is a member of the Hawaii State Bar Association.

