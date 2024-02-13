Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

newswatch

Supreme Court ruling on Trump may affect Hawaii bill

Senate Bill 2392 passed its initial hearing on Wednesday to exclude political candidates who are disqualified by a constitutional or statutory provision, and could see developments depending on the outcome of former President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court proceedings.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s claims for presidential immunity could determine whether he will stand trial in the case before the November election.

State Sen. Karl Rhoads (D, Nuuanu­-Downtown-Iwilei), who introduced SB 2392, received pushback from Trump supporters Wednesday even though the bill was not directly targeted toward Trump.

During the hearing, Alexandria Lum testified in opposition and said, “We all know what this bill is about, and it’s about one person in particular.”

“The bill doesn’t mention anybody by name,” Rhoads said. “It just sets up a process for trying to comply with that particular provision of the Constitution, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.”

Rhoads referred to Section 3 — which says that a person who has taken an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and becomes involved in insurrection cannot hold government office — as “an orphan child of the normal things that we think about when you talk about how you qualify to run for president or for other federal offices.”

Rhoads said the Supreme Court proceedings could “blanket” Section 3 as a post-Civil War amendment that no longer needs to be worried about.

However, it also could leave open the possibility that someone could be disqualified based on that provision, which won’t affect SB 2392.

“It might affect the politics of it, but it doesn’t affect the substance, because we should still have a process for it,” Rhoads said.

Rhoads said that if people perceive that the bill is no longer necessary, there might be “some sentiment” for people to question the need to dedicate time and effort into still working on the bill.

“We probably should have had a process 30 years ago,” Rhoads said. “It’s just, when was the last time there was even a question about whether someone who is running for president had been involved in an insurrection?

“It’s just inconceivable, really, but here we are having to conceive of it.”

———

Victoria Budiono, Star-Advertiser