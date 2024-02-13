Girls basketball Top 10: State champ ‘Iolani No. 1 in final poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The ‘Iolani Raiders collected all 10 first-place votes in the final Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 of the season.

Kamehameha overtook Konawaena and finished at No. 2 after the 39-38 overtime loss to ‘Iolani in the title game. Konawaena finished at No. 3.

Lahainaluna skipped from No. 9 to No. 4, bumping Kahuku to the fifth spot.

Hanalani pushed Maryknoll hard in the Division II state final before the Spartans prevailed. Maryknoll finished the season at No. 7 after winning the crown. Hanalani landed at No. 10, the first time the young Royals are in the Top 10 this season.

‘Iolani’s fifth D-I state title in a row set a record, and might have been six if not for the cancellation of the 2020-21 season. That year, the Raiders returned practically their entire roster and starting five, led by Lily Wahinekapu and Jovi Lefotu.

All-tournament selections

When her moment arrived, Mia Frye delivered.

The junior guard’s 3-point shot to open overtime proved to be the most clutch of many big shots by ‘Iolani in an instant-classic, 39-38 win over Kamehameha on Friday.

Frye finished with a team-high 13 points and was voted Most Outstanding Player of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Division I Girls Basketball State Championships. Joining Frye on the all-tournament team are teammates Mele Sake and Justice Kekauoha; Nihoa Dunn and Rylee Paranada of Kamehameha, and Lahainaluna’s Lola Donez, who broke the single-game scoring record with 41 in a quarterfinal win over Waiakea.

Hanalani lost to Maryknoll in the Division II final, but Ellana Klemp’s performance was rewarded by voters. Klemp was named Most Outstanding Player. Joining her on the all-tourney team are Hailey Perez and Isabella Arrisgado of Maryknoll, Maela Honma and Keanu Huihui of Kamehameha-Hawaii, and Olivia Malafu of Kapaa.

Total slips and falls: 29

Nearly 30 times, players at the state tournament slipped on the slick hardwood court at Blaisdell Arena on Friday. The sideline and baseline areas were unpredictable, leading to some pensive moments in the six D-I and D-II games. One player, Taysia Molina-Schulte of Campbell, suffered a leg injury after a slip. Lahainaluna’s Donez crashed twice near the scorer’s table without any contact with a defender. ‘Iolani’s Kekauoha also slipped and fell hard during the title game.

Tournament officials worked hard all day and night to wipe down the court, which probably spared more players from falling. The court was in storage for a long time before being laid out two days before championship day. There were slippage issues three years ago on the court, but nothing as extreme as Friday.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Feb. 11, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (10) (26-3, 8-0 ILH reg. season) 100 1

> def. Campbell, 52-47

> def. Lahainaluna, 59-44

> def. No. 3 Kamehameha, 39-38 (OT)

2. Kamehameha (20-9, 3-5 ILH reg. season) 90 3

> def. Kailua, 65-18

> def. No. 4 Kahuku, 47-31

> def. No. 2 Konawaena, 52-35

> lost to No. 1 ‘Iolani, 39-38 (OT)

3. Konawaena (23-5, 11-1 BIIF reg. season) 79 2

> def. Radford, 47-19

> lost to No. 3 Kamehameha, 52-35

> def. No. 9 Lahainaluna, 47-35

4. Lahainaluna (16-7, 10-1 MIL reg. season) 61 9

> def. No. 6 Waiakea, 69-66

> lost to No. 1 ‘Iolani, 59-44

> lost to No. 2 Konawaena, 47-35

5. Kahuku (19-7, 11-0 OIA reg. season) 60 4

> lost to No. 3 Kamehameha, 47-31

> def. Radford, 42-35

> def. No. 5 Campbell, 57-47

6. Campbell (19-7, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 53 5

> def. Mililani, 59-26

> lost to No. 1 ‘Iolani, 52-47

> def. No. 6 Waiakea, 62-46

> lost to No. 4 Kahuku, 57-47

7. Maryknoll (26-3, 11-0 ILH D-II) 37 8

> def. Farrington, 70-27

> def. No. 7 KS-Hawaii, 48-34

> def. Hanalani, 46-33

8. Waiakea (17-6, 10-2 BIIF reg. season) 36 6

> def. No. 10 Moanalua, 61-44

> lost to Lahainaluna, 69-66

> lost to No. 5 Campbell, 62-46

9. KS-Hawaii (19-5, 12-0 BIIF reg. season) 16 7

> def. Kapolei, 70-14

> lost to No. 8 Maryknoll, 48-34

> def. Kapaa 55-25

10. Hanalani (18-5, 9-3 ILH D-II reg. season) 7 NR

> def. Lanai, 47-25

> def. McKinley, 73-28

> def. Kapaa, 43-40

> lost to No. 8 Maryknoll, 46-33

No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 10).