Kaimuki’s Iosefa Letuli and Daysen Lupica shoot for the playoffs and more

At 6 feet, 5 inches and 235 pounds, Iosefa Letuli doesn’t have to say much to get the attention of his teammates.

When the two-sport student-athlete does speak, there is often an effect that goes beyond X’s and O’s.

Often enough, Letuli corrals a rebound or one of his blocked shots and finds Daysen Lupica sprinting downcourt for quick points. In the halfcourt game, Letuli and Harmon Sio, a nimble 6-3, 300-pound senior, set screens to free Lupica and point guard Jeremiah White.

Kaimuki, one of the smallest schools in the Oahu Interscholastic Association, meets Aiea for the Division II boys basketball championship on Wednesday. Through the years of dwindling enrollment, currently 540, the Bulldogs continue to develop some of the most talented and cerebral playmakers in football and basketball.

“I met Iosefa when he first transferred two years ago. He was from San Diego. You can tell he cares for others. He’s a real friendly person, talkative,” Lupica said.

Letuli sparked the football squad to the OIA D-II crown, a patient quarterback who used his size and speed when necessary to help the Bulldogs grind out wins.

He kept his football teammates, particularly younger brother Iosua, accountable. Most of his energy is used to raise the bar for young teammates. He is, and probably always will be, a willing big brother.

“Sefa is just a very gentle giant,” Bulldogs basketball coach Greydon Espinda said. “Soft spoken. Very respectful. Well mannered.”

Letuli signed with BYU last Wednesday, accepting a unique offer. His preferred walk-on agreement for football is different from what most schools offer PWOs. His costs are covered with one exception: housing. That’s a huge discount compared to the normal walk-on situation. Letuli, who has a 3.3 grade-point average, is prepared to be utilized.

“This was a few months in the works. They offered me the PWO in December and came to our school a couple of times. I’m their only recruit out of Hawaii,” Letuli said. “I’m going to be ready for anything. If they want me to play right away, it’s all God’s timing and I’ll pursue it. They said they might move me around see what fits me. Whatever God wants. I like contact on the defensive side of the ball, but my IQ on the offensive side is also good, so it’s 50-50.”

Kaimuki football coach Reid Yoshikawa leaned heavily on his field general.

“There are many great memories, but the Pearl City playoff game will go down in the books forever,” he said.

Pearl City was unbeaten through the regular season before falling to Kaimuki. The 35-28 win qualified the Bulldogs for the state tournament. Letuli rushed for 287 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries, and passed for 32 yards and another TD.

“He put the team on his back and led us to the championship game and state tournament,” Yoshikawa said. “He is such a humble kid. He spends time with special education kids and leads by example on and off the field. You can’t help but root for him. He’s got the focus and tenacity when the helmet goes on, but what he does off the field sets himself apart. BYU is getting a gem. Credit his parents, Kaliko and Renell, along with his Christian faith.”

The presence of Letuli and White has given Espinda two stellar on- and off-court leaders. Both are low-key alpha ’Dogs with a penchant for jokes, even about themselves. It is a setting that Lupica has thrived in. Sometimes quiet and shy, Lupica grew up on the courts at Kanewai Park, a classic park rat who loved nothing more than to play pickup ball day and night.

Playing other kids, then adults before and after COVID-19 restrictions, Lupica was a slender yet gritty park player who could knock down 3s and was equally fearless attacking the rim against the occasional 6-4 defender.

Translating that to organized basketball took time, particularly on the defensive end. With savvy and quick hands, Lupica was adept at swiping for the ball from behind. Over the years, Espinda’s demands for solid on-ball fundamentals has rubbed off. Lupica, meanwhile, grew to 5-9 as a freshman. Now, as a senior, he is 6 feet and dunking the ball on a good day.

Lupica averages 17 points per game, a consistent playmaker who can score in transition with the best in the OIA.

“Daysen is capable of scoring 30 any time,” Espinda said. “Sometimes, he gets frustrated easily and I have to remind him to slow down and make better choices.”

The shooting stroke from deep and mid-range, though, is a weapon that keeps defenses on red alert. It helps White avoid double teams on his explosive drives to the basket. While Letuli was rooted deeply in academics, training and faith at a young age, Lupica is beginning to fill out academically and physically.

When Daysen decided to take his schoolwork seriously, he did well in school,” Espinda said. “You didn’t have to worry about him being on academic probation. Playing basketball year-round, he got so good at it. Sefa, it took some time because basketball wasn’t his first sport, but he’s so willing to learn, and he’s smart. He caught on fast. He wanted to learn.”

Letuli had a breakout 23-point game against Hawaii Baptist in preseason, but his role is primarily about rebounding, defense and making astute decision on the high post of Kaimuki’s offense.

“Iosefa is an unselfish teammate who executes what his coach asks for, and what his team needs,” McKinley coach Duane Omori said. “He contributes on defense as a rim protector and limiting opponents’ second shots. He also manufactures extra possessions by grabbing offensive rebounds. He understands and embraces his role.”

After a 78-48 semifinal win over Waianae last week, the Bulldogs are 13-12 overall. Their signature win was a 58-55 overtime thriller over Leilehua in the Kaimuki Invitational semifinals. Letuli was on a football visit off island when the Bulldogs played in the ‘Iolani Classic but returned before the regular season began.

Kaimuki went 6-4 in the OIA East, with all four losses against D-I schools.

“They played very competitively, and that’s so important because their skill factors came into play when it was necessary,” Farrington coach Sol Batoon said. “When the opportunity came, they took advantage of their quickness. They complemented each other. They are also unselfish players.”

White, a two-sport standout, was surprised to see Letuli on campus two years ago.

“It was in Hawaiian class. I remember thinking he’s a basketball player, but then hearing that (he) was a quarterback. I got excited because we really needed one,” said White, a wide receiver and safety. “We started talking, and ever since, he’s been like a brother to me. I first met Daysen in math class my sophomore year and he was a really soft-spoken kid. Over time, we became like brothers on and off the court. They’re both unselfish and always want to get everyone involved. They don’t care if they score as long as we win.”

When Lupica was born, auntie Jan Hamai took him in and raised him. She also helped raise Lupica’s mother, who was young when he was born. His mother now lives in Texas with her family. Deroy, his father, sees him often.

“Being with Auntie Jan taught me that I had to grow up a little more. The hardest thing not living with my parents, being at family gatherings, just the feeling of them being together, I can’t feel that because they’re not here,” Lupica said. “My dad comes to the games. I see him kind of often.”

Hamai, a 1972 Kaimuki graduate, spent years with the Salvation Army Addiction Treatment Services. She went back to college after 26 years to become a certified substance abuse counselor, working at the Women’s Community Correctional Center until her retirement.

“Playing basketball has brought some structure and discipline to Daysen’s life. He has learned humility and to trust the process. He has learned there is no ‘I’ in team and has learned to trust his teammates,” she said. “He has shown a lot of growth in being a leader and, most of all, he seems to have learned responsibility and worked hard maintaining his grades.”

Letuli credits many people on campus for the team’s resilience. It starts at the top with Espinda, a hard-nosed football and basketball player who graduated from Kaimuki in 1981.

“Oh man, Coach Greydon is a great coach. The lessons he gives us off the court, he always makes sure we’re aligned with our grades, with our situations at home,” Letuli said. “It’s not just about winning a championship. He’s not the type of coach who leaves. He’s always going to check on us. It’s a blessing to have him as our coach.”

Lupica has gained an understanding of post-high school life through Espinda.

“He always tries to teach us life skills, not just basketball. He gets on us for being late. What happens when you have a job and you’re late. Time management,” he said. “He wants us to get ready for the next step in life. As a coach, he wants to be proud of us being successful in the future.”

By the end of next week, the season will be over. The Bulldogs will have made state tournaments in two sports and possibly go deep in the D-II state hoops tourney. A beloved senior class will prepare for graduation.

“It’s always been a brotherhood. The love and relationships I have with everybody, not only my classmates, but with the admin, the teachers, the janitors. It’s love,” Letuli said. “Our team doesn’t have little cliques. We’re all one team. Coach Greydon keeps us aligned and makes sure there’s no small groups within our team, and that makes our bond better.”

So does a particular video game.

“We also play Fortnite, and that brings our team together too,” Letuli said.

When Letuli’s family moved from Oceanside, Calif., to Oahu three years ago, there were open chapters to be written in Kaimuki’s future. Playing football was a given. Basketball was not, but there is nothing like enduring pressure and growing as a team through all adversity.

Through the game, Lupica has close friends across the state. Keaka Kauhane at Kapaa. The We Rise club players at Nanakuli, including Zion Donnell. Josh Schutter at Kalaheo. Being at Kaimuki was an opportunity to grow in his own back yard.

“I’ll miss my friends. The high school feeling in general. All the memories I made with my friends at Kaimuki,” Lupica said. “Kaimuki is where everyone treats each other like family. We’re all really close. It’s such a small school, we all know each other.”

Laid back, or chill, as the kids say, Lupica isn’t so shy about his team’s dream. The Bulldogs won the OIA D-II title two years ago.

“I put in the work. We all put in the work. If we win it, it’ll be a two-time OIA championship with Miah and Harmon, too,” he said. “We’re going to be in states again. That’s big for the program since we’re a small school and people think less of us.”

IOSEFA LETULI

Kaimuki football, basketball • 6-5 • Senior

Q&A

>> Top 3 movies/shows

1. “The Legend of Johnny Lingo”

2. “Let It Shine”

3. “Moana”

“I’ve watched ‘Johnny Lingo’ 10 times. It’s a movie about a Tokelauan culture, where my grandma is from.”

>> Top 3 foods/drinks

1. Cookies and milk

2. Fruit punch

3. Pineapple vaifala

“I like any type of cookies, just has to be chocolate chip like McDonald’s. I can make vaifala. It’s pretty easy.”

>> Top 3 homemade foods

1. Grandma (La‘ai Noa’s) coconut milk shrimp

2. Grandma (Mona Letuli’s) tri-tip steak and meatballs

3. Mom’s beef curry

“My mom (Renell) makes it once a month. I have my grandmothers’ cooking once a year. They live in Oceanside (Calif.).”

>> Top 3 music artists/favorite song

1. Fiji – “Sweet Darling”

2. Nate Dogg – “Brown Skin”

3. Kirk Franklin – “I Smile”

>> Favorite athlete: Jalen Hurts

“Just the way he uses his platform to acknowledge the Lord.”

>> Favorite team: NFL Chargers, BYU Cougars

“I don’t like the Chargers for moving (to Los Angeles), but I’m still loyal.”

>> Funniest teammate: Harmon Sio

“His presence alone. He doesn’t have to say anything. You start laughing. It’s kind of hard to explain. He’ll make something out of nothing. If it’s too quiet, he’ll make you laugh. Like yesterday, he tried to do a handstand. He’s athletic. He can do anything.”

>> Smartest teammate: Peter Maulolo

“Just his academics, his work in the classroom.”

>> GPA: 3.3

>> Favorite teacher: Mrs. Mance, Reynolds Elementary School (Calif.)

“She was my kindergarten teacher. She already knew I was going to be someone different and special. She always made everything harder for me because the easy stuff wouldn’t get me anywhere.”

>> Favorite class: Construction

“Mr. Lono (Goo). This year, me and my friend built something for one of the special education kids. A barrier that gives him his own space in the classroom. We built a bench, a TV stand.”

>> Favorite motto/scripture: Col. 3:23

Whatever you do, do it from the heart for the Lord and not for the people.

“It just means whenever I play a game or do anything in my life, but it’s for an audience of one.”

>> Hidden talent: Cooking

“I’m a pretty good cook. My pancakes are pretty good. I make a pretty good breakfast spread. My barbecue is pretty good. When my dad can’t grill it, I’ll grill it and it’ll come out as good as his. He’s a pretty good cook, too.”

>> New life skill: Discipleship

“Building relationships with other people, trying to lead them to the Lord.”

>> Bucket list: “To be able to go back to the motherland: American Samoa and Tokelau, just to experience where I come from. It’s different being a Samoan or Tokelauan living in the U.S.”

>> Time machine: “I’d probably travel back to whenever they wanted to choose the Super Bowl halftime show and choose someone else.”

>> Youth sports: “My first sport was teeball. I played three months. I was 4. I didn’t like it. Then I went to soccer and played for maybe a year, YMCA soccer. The running wasn’t for me. Then I finally made my way to flag football when I was 9. I played basketball my eighth grade year, and I also played 14U tackle football for the Oceanside Warriors.

If you could go back in time, what would you tell your younger self?

“Be faithful in the Lord. When you see your path blurry, God sees it clearly.”

>> Shoutouts: “Shout out to the man upstairs, my lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Shout out to my parents (Renell and Joseph, and my two siblings (Iosua and Ilona). Shout out to my grandparents, aunties, uncles and all my cousins. Shout to the Kaimuki High School. All the staff and students. Shout out to The Rock Church Oahu. Shout out to the BYU community.”

DAYSEN LUPICA

Kaimuki basketball • 6-0 • Senior

Q&A

>> Top 3 movies/shows

1. “Avengers: Endgame”

2. “The Flash”

3. “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

>> Top 3 foods/drinks

1. Chick-fil-A

2. McDonald’s — Quarter Pounder with cheese meal

3. Aloha Maid apple iced tea

>> Top 3 homemade food

1. Auntie Jan’s tacos

2. Auntie Jan’s apple crisp

3. Auntie Jan’s steak

>> Top 3 music artists

1. Lil Tjay – “2 Grown”

2. Sleepy Hallow – “Gloomy Conscious”

3. Rod Wave – “Chip on my Shoulder”

>> Favorite athlete: Stephen Curry

>> Favorite team: Golden State Warriors

>> Funniest teammate: Harmon Sio

“Just the stuff he says in the moment. Coach would be talking. In a serious moment, he says something unexpected and funny.”

>> Smartest teammate: Iosefa Letuli

“Being a quarterback, too, he has to make a lot of choices. He’s good on decision-making. He’s always on task in everything. Always puts in 100%.”

>> GPA: 2.5

>> Favorite teacher: Mrs. (Mary Ann) Akamine, English, junior year

>> Favorite class: P.E.

>> Favorite motto: “We all we got, we all we need.”

>> Hidden talent: ukulele

“I can play a little bit. I like Kolohe Kai.”

>> New life skill: Driving

>> Bucket list: Skydiving, win a state championship

>> Time machine: “I would go back to my freshman year. I would probably train harder and start talking to (college) coaches earlier.”

>> Youth sports: “I played basketball when I was around 8. It was one of the PAL leagues. I played tackle football in Palolo in eighth year.”

>> If you could go back in time, what would you tell your younger self?

“I would tell my younger self to never doubt. You have to trust the work you put in and continue to work toward your dreams. A dream is only a dream until you make it a reality.”

>> Shoutouts: “To my family for supporting me through this chapter in my life. My coaches for helping me learn more on and off the court. My teammates for constantly having my back on and off the court.”