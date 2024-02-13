comscore No. 2 Saint Louis rolls by No. 1 Punahou to win ILH basketball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No. 2 Saint Louis rolls by No. 1 Punahou to win ILH basketball title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.
  STAR-ADVERTISER "My boy, Stone, he brought something big to the table." Pupu Sepulona Saint Louis post player, on Stone Kanoa, who scored 15 points in a surprising runaway victory

Stone Kanoa scored 15 points and Pupu Sepulona had 13 as Saint Louis stunned top seed Punahou 60-42 to capture the Interscholastic League of Honolulu boys basketball championship on Monday night at Hemmeter Fieldhouse. Read more

