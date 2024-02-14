Grand jury indicts members of Wahiawa family in death of 10-year-old girl

An Oahu grand jury indicted today a Wahiawa couple along with the wife’s mother on charges of second-degree murder and numerous felony charges in connection with the death and abuse of 10-year-old Geanna Bradley.

Brandy Blas and Thomas Blas, Bradley’s legal guardians, were also indicted on misdemeanor charges stemming from the treatment of their adopted 4-year-old son.

Paramedics found Jan. 18 the lifeless, emaciated and bruised body of Bradley at the Wahiawa home of Brandy Blas, 35, and husband, Thomas Blas Sr., 40.

Brandy Blas was indicted on 10 charges of second-degree murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree hindering prosecution, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of persistent nonsupport.

Thomas Blas was indicted on nine charges of second-degree murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of persistent nonsupport.

Brandy Blas’ mother, Debra Geron, 67, was indicted on six charges of second-degree murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree hindering prosecution.

“The allegations of abuse and neglect in this case are sickening and difficult to fathom,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm. “Evidence gathered by police shows the defendants denied this little girl the food she needed to survive. They allegedly bound her with duct tape, beat her, failed to get medical attention for her wounds, and ultimately killed her. All of this is alleged to have happened while they collected nearly $2,000 a month to care for her.”

The three were arrested and charged Friday.

The three are continuing to be held without bail.

The Medical Examiner’s Office found Bradley died from multiple effects of prolonged child abuse and neglect, starvation, blunt force injuries due to multiple assaults, prolonged physical restraint and immobilization, pneumonia and medical neglect.