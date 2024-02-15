Girl, 7, suffers head injury while riding bicycle

A seven-year-old girl was taken to a trauma center in critical condition after suffering a head injury while riding her bike today.
Emergency Services paramedics responded to the incident on Lalawai Drive at around 5:15 p.m. The girl, who hit a dumpster while riding her bike and suffered a head injury, was given advanced life support, according to an EMS report.
