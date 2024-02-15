Rainbows roll past hapless, short-handed Cal Poly

Juan Munoz hit five 3-point shots and Hawaii held Cal Poly to 27.6% shooting today for an 80-51 basketball victory at Mott Athletics Complex in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

In winning for the fifth time in six games, the ’Bows improved to 7-7 in the Big West. If the league’s eight-team postseason tournament were played today, the ’Bows would be the fifth seed.

The Mustangs fell to 4-22 overall and 0-14 in the Big West. Since winning their league opener in December 2022, the Mustangs have suffered 32 Big West losses in a row. Cal Poly was without their leading scorer, 6-foot-8 point guard Kobe Sanders, who was scratched because of an ailment. Joel Armotrading, Cal Poly’s 6-10 rim protector, also was not available to play.

The ’Bows dominated all phases. Munoz, in his eighth consecutive start, hit shots from deep and deeper. He also took a key charge in the first half.

Justin McKoy, who was named the league’s Player of the Week on Monday, hit six of nine shots and finished with 18 points and five rebounds. Bernardo da Silva scored only eight points, but he provided the highlight play with a windmill dunk on a fast break. Ryan Rapp scored all 10 of his points in the second half.

The ’Bows have a quick turnaround with a matinee Saturday at UC Santa Barbara.