Saint Louis School hires Tupu Alualu as next football coach

Tupu Alualu is the new head football coach at Saint Louis.

The longtime assistant takes over the program following the Ron Lee era. Saint Louis released the longtime coach in December.

Alualu is a former Saint Louis player who went on to play at Oregon. He coached the Kalani Falcons Pop Warner program for years, and was an assistant coach at Saint Louis for 14 years.

“As the new leader of our historic football program, he is committed to upholding the values of a Saint Louis man by inspiring our students to be champions on and off the field,” Saint Louis School President Glenn Medeiros said in a press release today.

Saint Louis was 4-5 last season, going 2-2 in the ILH regular season. The Crusaders beat Kamehameha, but lost to Punahou in the league championship game.

Saint Louis has 21 HHSAA or Oahu Prep Bowl championships. The Crusaders last won the state title in 2019. Since then, Kahuku has won three crowns in a row.