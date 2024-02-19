Hawaii News On the Move: Diana “Jill” Riggs and Sally Lee Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Sally LeeDiana “Jill” Riggs Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has appointed Diana “Jill” Riggs, RN, MSN, to chief administrative officer and senior vice president of care delivery operations for Hawaii Permanente Medical Group starting in March. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has appointed Diana “Jill” Riggs, RN, MSN, to chief administrative officer and senior vice president of care delivery operations for Hawaii Permanente Medical Group starting in March. Riggs has been with Kaiser Permanente for the past 12 years, most recently serving as director of clinic operations on Maui and the Wailuku Ambulatory Surgical Center administrator. Riggs will succeed Sally Lee, RN, MSN, who is retiring from Kaiser Permanente after 15 years of service. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story City short of garbage trucks in supply chain backlog