On the Move: Diana “Jill” Riggs and Sally Lee

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has appointed Diana “Jill” Riggs, RN, MSN, to chief administrative officer and senior vice president of care delivery operations for Hawaii Permanente Medical Group starting in March. Riggs has been with Kaiser Permanente for the past 12 years, most recently serving as director of clinic operations on Maui and the Wailuku Ambulatory Surgical Center administrator. Riggs will succeed Sally Lee, RN, MSN, who is retiring from Kaiser Permanente after 15 years of service.

