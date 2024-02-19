comscore On the Move: Diana “Jill” Riggs and Sally Lee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Diana “Jill” Riggs and Sally Lee

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has appointed Diana “Jill” Riggs, RN, MSN, to chief administrative officer and senior vice president of care delivery operations for Hawaii Permanente Medical Group starting in March. Read more

