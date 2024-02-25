Daejah Phillips scores 29 in Rainbow Wahine win over the Beach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After joining the 1,000- point club last week, Hawaii junior Daejah Phillips played Saturday like she’s going for another 1,000. Read more

After joining the 1,000- point club last week, Hawaii junior Daejah Phillips played Saturday like she’s going for another 1,000.

Phillips scored a career- high 29 points in only 20 minutes, with 22 coming in the second half to lead the Rainbow Wahine to an 80-68 win over Long Beach State at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.

Phillips, who tied a season high with 22 points in her previous game against UC Santa Barbara, made her first nine field-goal attempts in the second half after she was forced to the bench with foul trouble in the first half.

She had a step-back jumper with seconds remaining to become the first Rainbow Wahine since Amy Atwell in 2022 to reach the 30-point mark, but it clanked off the back rim for her only missed shot after halftime.

She finished the game shooting 12-for-14 from the field.

“When she gets going like that, she is very, very, difficult to stop,” Hawaii coach Laura Beeman said.

Hawaii (16-9, 13-3 Big West) took over sole possession of first place in the conference with UC Irvine losing in overtime to UC San Diego.

The 80 points were a season high for the Rainbow Wahine, who shot 54.1% (33-for-61) from the field.

UH had a huge advantage inside, outscoring the Beach (11-15, 6-10) 50-24 in points in the paint. Hawaii’s bench outscored Long Beach State’s bench 45-16 with Phillips a big reason why.

“When Daejah gets in the flow of the game, and that’s why we bring her off the bench, she’s a matchup problem for just about anybody in our conference,” Beeman said. “The only person who can stop Daejah right now is Daejah, and mentally she’s in such a good place.”

Forward Imani Perez had 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 32 minutes but had to be helped off the court late in the fourth quarter.

She got caught up among a couple of players fighting for a rebound underneath the basket and motioned toward her leg.

She slowly walked toward the UH bench and then had to be helped to the back.

“Right now we’re just going to enjoy tonight,” Beeman said. “We’re going to figure out what injuries we have and don’t have and we’re going to get these guys healthy and move forward. Our goal is Henderson (Nevada, site of the conference tournament). Hopefully we can continue to play everybody and get a healthy squad at some point before Henderson.”

Hawaii also played without guard Olivia Davies, who missed her second game of the season after starting the previous 17 in a row.

The Rainbow Wahine opened the game on a 10-2 run and led by as many as 13 in the first quarter.

Freshman Jade Peacock responded to earning her first start of her career with a driving left-handed layup on UH’s opening possession.

Peacock’s second layup on a fast break off of a missed layup put UH ahead 19-6.

Quick fouls whistled on Lily Wahinekapu and Phillips took UH’s top two scorers off the floor late in the quarter, and the Beach closed with five points in the final 40 seconds to trail 19-11 despite shooting 17% (3-for-18) from the field.

Wahinekapu and Phillips picked up their second fouls on consecutive possessions, landing both back to the bench for the rest of the half with more than seven minutes left before halftime.

Long Beach State cut the deficit to four twice, but Hawaii never gave up the lead.

“We’ve put both of them back into games where they’ve had foul trouble before, but my concern was just the game flow wasn’t good,” Beeman said. “It wasn’t an issue with Daejah or Lily, it was more of an issue that the girls were having a hard time figuring out the way the game was being called. There’s no reason with a lead to put people back in.”

Perez, who played all but one minute in the first half, scored twice in the final 34 seconds to give her 10 points at the break and stake UH a 35-28 lead.

The Rainbow Wahine got back to the way they played to start the game in the third quarter and built the lead back to 15 on a driving left-handed layup by Phillips.

Phillips and Wahinekapu combined for 10 points in the quarter to put UH ahead 53-41 entering the final 10 minutes.

Phillips finished with 16 of Hawaii’s 27 points in the fourth quarter.

The Rainbow Wahine play their final two home games of the season against teams they lost to on the road, beginning with UC Davis on Thursday and followed by UC Riverside on Saturday. Senior Ashley Thoms and Davies will be honored as part of the senior night festivities.