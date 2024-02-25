Letter: Gun rights? What about car rights?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If we agree with his logic for taking away Second Amendment rights, then why limit it to just firearms? Read more

I find the author of Tuesday’s commentary (“Close loophole allowing assault rifles,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 20) hypocritical in that he supports taking away gun rights while at the same time claiming credibility as a former Army officer who presumably swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

If we agree with his logic for taking away Second Amendment rights, then why limit it to just firearms?

More people die as a result of motor vehicle incidents than by gun violence. Shouldn’t legislators then put stricter controls on the sales and registrations of deadly motor vehicles? Shouldn’t a medical and mental health background check and a two- week waiting period be mandatory for all purchasers of such deadly vehicles? After all, it’s for the sake of the keiki.

Ludicrous? Precisely.

Jon Chung

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter