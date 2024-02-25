comscore Letter: Gun rights? What about car rights? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Uncategorized

Letter: Gun rights? What about car rights?

  • Feb. 25, 2024

If we agree with his logic for taking away Second Amendment rights, then why limit it to just firearms? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: State needs better fix for pothole patch problem
Next Story
Editorial: Get act together on school facilities

Scroll Up