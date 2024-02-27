Gov. Green threatens new April ban on West Maui vacation rentals

There will be no need for a moratorium on short-term rentals on Maui by Friday to find long-term housing for fire survivors, but Gov. Josh Green today said he wants to find housing for evacuees specifically in West Maui and threatened a new a ban on owners who do not convert their West Maui units by April 1.

There are still 1,744 people living in hotels and Green wants to find them all long-term housing by July 1.

At a press conference at the state Capitol, Green used an epithet to describe his frustration over owners of 89,000 short-term vacation rentals across the state who continue to rent only to tourists or refuse to sell their properties to residents.

For Maui fire evacuees, specifically, Green said “I’m not playing around. People have been in hotels quite a long time and it’s very difficult on these extraordinary people who have survived the wildfire.”

As an incentive to get more West Maui property owners to rent to survivors by April 1, Green plans to offer them $5,000 a month for a one-bedroom unit, $7,000 for a two-bedroom and $11,000 for a four-bedroom unit, along with them not having to pay property taxes.

He called the monthly income “pretty consistent with market rates” but with the added incentivies that units will be full year round, without having to pay property taxes.

Green also announced that applications will open on Friday to receive $1.5 million for families that lost a loved one in the Aug. 8 wildfires that killed at least 101 people.

People who suffered serious injuries would be paid less, to be determined by retired Judge Ronald Ibarra of Hawaii island’s Third Circuit Court who will administer payments to both patients and families who lost loved ones.