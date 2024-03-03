Letter: Lessons to be learned from child’s death

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We must learn the difficult lessons that a tragedy like Geanna Bradley’s death can teach us about preventing child abuse. Read more

We must learn the difficult lessons that a tragedy like Geanna Bradley’s death can teach us about preventing child abuse. This requires an understanding of the chain of events that began with her mother’s pregnancy and includes missed opportunities for intervention.

The lessons differ immensely, depending on whether Geanna was murdered while in foster care or while under the care of a legal guardian.

This distinction matters — like it matters whether a person dies while in police custody or at home.

A judge can order custody of a child to a legal guardian or to Child Welfare Services (CWS) for placement in foster care, but not both. Foster parents are monitored by CWS, while legal guardians generally are not. When a child is in CWS custody, she becomes the community’s child — we are collectively responsible for her care and well-being.

Karen Worthington

Kula, Maui

