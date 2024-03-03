Editorial | Letters Letter: School at downtown YWCA is a nonprofit Today Updated 12:52 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM YWCA on Richards Street Regarding the letter “Downtown Honolulu YWCA is losing its luster” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 26), the Myron B. Thompson Academy, a Hawaii charter school, has been the major rent-paying tenant in the downtown YWCA for the past several years. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Regarding the letter “Downtown Honolulu YWCA is losing its luster” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 26), the Myron B. Thompson Academy, a Hawaii charter school, has been the major rent-paying tenant in the downtown YWCA for the past several years. As a former board member of the school, I can say that it is legally a nonprofit. Although there may be for-profit charter schools, the Thompson Academy is definitely not one of them. Sanford Friedman Nuuanu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Fire, ambulance drivers must resist the siren call