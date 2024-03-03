Letter: School at downtown YWCA is a nonprofit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the letter “Downtown Honolulu YWCA is losing its luster” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 26), the Myron B. Thompson Academy, a Hawaii charter school, has been the major rent-paying tenant in the downtown YWCA for the past several years.

As a former board member of the school, I can say that it is legally a nonprofit. Although there may be for-profit charter schools, the Thompson Academy is definitely not one of them.

Sanford Friedman

Nuuanu

