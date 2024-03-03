Letter: Time to shake up the UH Board of Regents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent Senate committee hearing on nominees for the University of Hawaii Board of Regents was disgusting to watch.

First, I commend the students who testified before the committee to bring up legitimate concerns. The criticism they direct- ed toward former Gov. Neil Abercrombie is justified. What I did not expect was Abercrombie to respond with what sounded like a threat.

The nominees were not asked how they would improve student and faculty life, and fulfill their collective educational goals.

There should be a student from each campus, as well as faculty members on the board.

The current board has not addressed claims of theft, sexual assault, dilapidated student housing and, most importantly, the disgraceful state of the UH-Manoa campus.

We don’t need more CEOs, former judges, corporate lawyers or disgruntled governors on the board. The time for change has come.

The board needs a broader spectrum of representation to make a positive impact on students’ lives. Too much political pilikia.

Jackie L. Grambusch Jr.

Kapolei

