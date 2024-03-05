comscore Editorial: Green fee needed, but beware pitfalls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Green fee needed, but beware pitfalls

  • Today
  • Updated 5:54 p.m.

Hawaii leaders have been contemplating the enactment of a “green fee” for several years to enable better care of the state’s natural and cultural resources, many of them under duress from increased use by island visitors. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Keep close eye on brown-water risks

Scroll Up