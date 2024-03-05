Divided state Senate rejects Nahale-a for 2nd term as UH regent

The state Senate today voted 13-12 to reject Alapaki Nahale-a for a second term on the University of Hawaii Board of Regents.
State Senate Higher Education Chairperson Donna Mercado Kim said during her remarks on the Senate floor that her five-member committee voted unanimously to oppose Nahale-a because he did not exercise accountability for the university or advocate adequately for students.
>> RELATED: Support for Nahale-a as UH regent swells before vote
Nahale-a, who has been serving as chair of the board since July, was joined in the Senate chamber by approximately 60 supporters, many dressed in red to represent Hawaii island.
A majority of 13 or more votes was needed to decide whether he would be rejected or confirmed for a second five-year term on the board, which sets UH policies, approves budgets and selects the university president, among its duties.
All 25 Senate members were present. Lauren Akitake, a private practice attorney and per diem district judge, was approved unanimously for her first five-year term on the board. Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie was approved by a vote of 22-3 for his first term.
This is a breaking news story. An updated version will appear in Wednesday’s Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
