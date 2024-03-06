Letter: Uphold critical principle: No one is above the law

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If the U.S. Supreme Court decides that Donald Trump is immune from prosecution and therefore above the law, democracy in this country is done. No one is above the law. That is a principle Americans have been taught and believe. All men are created equal. It is the bulwark of democracy.

We have faltered many, many times, but we still understand and believe in this simple principle of equality. Whenever we stray away from this principle, we try to correct ourselves. If the Supreme Court disavows this principle, that belief in equality is gone, and democracy with it.

Jerald S. Takesono

Kaneohe

