Off the news: Deterring criminals with center cams

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A $225,000 security camera installation at the Hawaii Convention Center had only recently been completed when it captured footage of a car, including license plate, as it slowed next to the building. Read more

A $225,000 security camera installation at the Hawaii Convention Center had only recently been completed when it captured footage of a car, including license plate, as it slowed next to the building. An orange object was held out of the window — and then, a $25,000 glass window shattered. Center manager Teri Orton said vandals shot metal ball bearings into the windows.

While a police investigation is ongoing, center officials hope word of the security system will deter future vandalism; over the past two years, more than $200,000 in intentional damage has been done to the center.