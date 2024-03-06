Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Deterring criminals with center cams Today Updated 9:23 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A $225,000 security camera installation at the Hawaii Convention Center had only recently been completed when it captured footage of a car, including license plate, as it slowed next to the building. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A $225,000 security camera installation at the Hawaii Convention Center had only recently been completed when it captured footage of a car, including license plate, as it slowed next to the building. An orange object was held out of the window — and then, a $25,000 glass window shattered. Center manager Teri Orton said vandals shot metal ball bearings into the windows. While a police investigation is ongoing, center officials hope word of the security system will deter future vandalism; over the past two years, more than $200,000 in intentional damage has been done to the center. Previous Story Off the news: Take advantage of cheap airfares now