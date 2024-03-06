comscore Honolulu settles lawsuit over fatal shooting for $525K | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu settles lawsuit over fatal shooting for $525K

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

The family of a 26-year-old man shot and killed by Hono­lulu police during a shoplifting investigation has settled with the city for $525,000. Read more

