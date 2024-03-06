comscore Warnings posted at Kaimana Beach after ‘aggressive’ shark spotted | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Uncategorized

Warnings posted at Kaimana Beach after ‘aggressive’ shark spotted

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • March 6, 2024
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards responded to a shark sighting off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki Monday afternoon .

Lifeguards responded to the incident at around 5:30 p.m. Monday at Old Mans Surf Beach and warned surfers in the water. A surfer’s board was reportedly bitten, but no injuries were reported. Ocean Safety also posted warning signs along Kaimana Beach.

A City and County alert was issued after the sighting at 5:40 p.m., describing an “aggressive tiger shark over 8 feet” sighting.

Ocean Safety said that the warning signs will remain up through the end of today.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Max, formerly HBO Max, to crack down on password-sharing
Next Story
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs legislation protecting IVF providers

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up