Hawaii hangs on to edge Cal State Northridge

On a night when a leaky roof drenched several seats in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, the Hawaii basketball team sealed tight a berth in next week’s Big West Tournament.

A crowd of 2,699 saw Bernardo da Silva score 18 points, grab 12 rebounds and make a key defensive strip with 1.8 seconds left as the Rainbow Warriors held off Cal State Northridge 72-70.

The ball went out of bounds with UH given possession under the CSUN basket. A long inbounds pass was retrieved by Justin McCoy, who chased down the pass, barely stayed inbounds and dribbled out the clock.

By improving to 10-9 in league play, the ’Bows’ clinched a spot in next week’s eight-team tournament in Henderson, Nev. The ’Bows also maintained their position as the fourth seed, which, if it holds, would give them a first-round bye.

The ’Bows did not make a field goal in the final 3:55 as their 13-point lead dwindled to 71-70 after CSUN’s De’Sean Allen-Eikens drained a 3 with 12.6 seconds to play. UH center Bernardo da Silva was immediately fouled.

Da Silva, who had missed seven of his first 12 free throws, did not connect on his first attempt. He hit the second for a 72-70 lead.