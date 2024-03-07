Letter: Bring back Trump, save our nation from liberals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During former President Donald Trump’s time in office, the borders were fully secured. Those seeking asylum from other countries had to follow the process of U.S. immigration law to enter this country legally.

But when Joe Biden became president, he made a drastic change and opened the borders. Under Biden, 7.3 million migrants illegally crossed the Southern Border, exceeding the population of 36 states, according to a Fox News study.

I believe that the liberal Democrats, who seem to ignore the needs of Americans, gave the illegal migrants free benefits including housing, medical, state identification and monthly checks. If this doesn’t bother you as a taxpaying American, remember that you are paying for it.

I am hoping that Trump will be elected president and return common sense to a nation that is being dismantled by the Democrats.

Melvin Partido Sr.

Pearl City

