Letter: Trump indictments were not politically motivated

  Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., on Feb. 24.

    Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., on Feb. 24.

Those who claim that the Donald Trump indictments are politically motivated not only insult the citizens who were randomly chosen to serve on the various grand juries, but belittle the process that decides what is worthy of being tried in a court of law. Read more

War in Gaza is a war on young, Palestinian future

