Letter: Trump indictments were not politically motivated

Those who claim that the Donald Trump indictments are politically motivated not only insult the citizens who were randomly chosen to serve on the various grand juries, but belittle the process that decides what is worthy of being tried in a court of law. These citizens were charged with the task of deciding if the evidence presented was strong enough to bring each case to trial. Anyone who carefully reads the indictments will see that those who served on these grand juries did their job.

The evidence presented in each case justifies the indictments. Nowhere in these documents can one find a hint of a political “witch hunt.” The real witch hunters are those who claim, without evidence, that the indictments are driven by politics.

Hopefully their baseless claims, which they have the right to make, will not succeed in keeping the wheels of justice from turning.

Arthur Mersereau

Manoa

