Off the news: Let go of plans to kill new Aloha Stadium
Off the news: Let go of plans to kill new Aloha Stadium

On Tuesday, the state House passed House Bill 2664, which would halt the current solicitation of bids to build a new Aloha Stadium at the existing site, instead appropriating $211 million for a stadium at the University of Hawaii-Manoa. Read more

