Off the news: Let go of plans to kill new Aloha Stadium

On Tuesday, the state House passed House Bill 2664, which would halt the current solicitation of bids to build a new Aloha Stadium at the existing site, instead appropriating $211 million for a stadium at the University of Hawaii-Manoa.

State administrators overseeing the in-progress Halawa project oppose the measure; so does UH, whose chief financial officer testified that a Manoa stadium "is not our dream." Nonetheless, the House voted to send the bill over to the Senate. The Senate should now respect the years of work and debate already devoted to stadium placement and its benefits, kill that bill and let the current plan play out.

Previous Story Off the news: Deterring criminals with center cams