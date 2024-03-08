Off the news: If you can, get measles vaccination now

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Take precautions now, as measles is spiking in spots on the mainland and abroad, and spring break will surely increase travel in and out of Hawaii. Read more

Take precautions now, as measles is spiking in spots on the mainland and abroad, and spring break will surely increase travel in and out of Hawaii. There has been no outbreak in this state, yet, so let’s keep it that way.

Guard against this highly contagious — and highly preventable — disease by ensuring that everyone in the household, who can, gets the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. It’s been proven effective and safe worldwide, for many decades now.