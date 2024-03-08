comscore Hawaii Hilo men advance; HPU eliminated | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Hilo men advance; HPU eliminated

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

Kalique Mitchell finished with 23 points and seven assists, and Charles Elzie III added 21 points as Hawaii Hilo beat Biola 84-72 on Thursday during the first round of the PacWest Men’s Basketball Tournament in San Diego. Read more

