Hawaii Hilo men advance; HPU eliminated

Kalique Mitchell finished with 23 points and seven assists, and Charles Elzie III added 21 points as Hawaii Hilo beat Biola 84-72 on Thursday during the first round of the PacWest Men’s Basketball Tournament in San Diego.

Jake Kosakowski scored 14 points, and Nadjrick Peat added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the No. 5-seeded Vulcans, who will face No. 1 seed and host Point Loma in today’s semifinals at 12:45 p.m.

Tyus Parrish-Tillman scored 24 points for the No. 4 Eagles.

>> Melo Sanchez scored 14 points and Charlie Weber added 11, but Hawaii Pacific fell short 56-55 against Azusa Pacific in the first round.

Michael Saba hit two free throws with five seconds left to put the No. 6 Cougars ahead by four. Josh Niusulu made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Sharks, the No. 3 seed.

George Reidy led Azusa Pacific with 18 points.