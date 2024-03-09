Editorial | Letters Letter: Time to break stigmas behind marijuana use Today Updated 12:35 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It may be time for the U.S. to consider legalizing marijuana instead of reclassifying it as a Schedule III drug. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It may be time for the U.S. to consider legalizing marijuana instead of reclassifying it as a Schedule III drug. It should still be treated as a controlled substance like alcohol, but not be put on the list of scheduled drugs. It is far less dangerous than alcohol, which is a poison. By regulating and taxing marijuana — as the state does with alcohol — there would be strict government oversight and added revenue. Federal taxation of marijuana could be a significant moneymaker. That would also encourage people who have not used it due to existing prohibitions to give it a try and test its purported health benefits. Stuart Shimazu Kapahulu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Stricter laws must show that crime doesn’t pay