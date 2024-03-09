Letter: Time to break stigmas behind marijuana use

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It may be time for the U.S. to consider legalizing marijuana instead of reclassifying it as a Schedule III drug. Read more

It may be time for the U.S. to consider legalizing marijuana instead of reclassifying it as a Schedule III drug. It should still be treated as a controlled substance like alcohol, but not be put on the list of scheduled drugs. It is far less dangerous than alcohol, which is a poison.

By regulating and taxing marijuana — as the state does with alcohol — there would be strict government oversight and added revenue. Federal taxation of marijuana could be a significant moneymaker.

That would also encourage people who have not used it due to existing prohibitions to give it a try and test its purported health benefits.

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter