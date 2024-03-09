comscore Letter: Time to break stigmas behind marijuana use | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Time to break stigmas behind marijuana use

  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

It may be time for the U.S. to consider legalizing marijuana instead of reclassifying it as a Schedule III drug. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Stricter laws must show that crime doesn’t pay

Scroll Up