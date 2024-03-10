Letter: Biden’s experience in D.C. trumps Trump’s

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am 92 years old and apprehensive about the devastating impact of climate change, especially in this political climate. I was raised by a loving, hard- working family. Both parents were active in the rural Pennsylvania Presbyterian church, and they were Republicans. If they were alive today, they would be distraught with the current political reality. They could not support Donald Trump and his “my way or the highway” viewpoint.

Some people say we need a younger candidate. The problem with that argument is our president needs experience. Voters must realize what the Biden administration has accomplished in these difficult times. That wisdom will undoubtedly be required over the next four years.

Joe Biden’s body is getting old and creaky, but his brain works as well as ever.

Sylvia Mitchell

Mililani

