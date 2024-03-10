Kalani blasts Kaimuki, looks to take major step forward

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Lady Falcons of Kalani went 10-2 in the OIA East, then came up short of qualifying for the softball state championships. Read more

The sting of 2023 hasn’t been forgotten.

The Lady Falcons of Kalani went 10-2 in the OIA East, then came up short of qualifying for the softball state championships. Campbell, Waianae, Kapolei, Kaiser, Mililani and Leilehua got a taste of the tourney, where OIA champion Campbell prevailed over Kamehameha for the crown.

Kalani is fully fueled this spring. Southpaw Naomi Stremick hurled two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, and went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI double as Kalani overwhelmed Kaimuki 16-3 in six innings at the Lady Bulldogs’ field on Saturday.

Kalani coach Iris Stremick emptied her bench by the top of the third inning. Reserve third baseman Kelsie Taketa went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

“They have really come together to support each other. (Assistant coach) Dayton (Morinaga) gives us a motivational quote before every game,” coach Stremick said. “It’s all about having the girls grow and become stronger women, not just in softball, but in their whole life. That’s what we want to really emphasize to the girls. We rely on everybody to be strong.”

Kalani went 17-8 overall last year. This time around, the Falcons had a strong preseason, going 9-4. Two losses were to defending state champion Kamehameha, one was to OIA powerhouse Mililani, and another was to Kamehameha-Maui. Following the win on Saturday, Kalani is 3-1 in East play, with all three wins by TKO. The lone defeat came at Castle, 6-5 last week.

Coming off a wild 18-17 road win over Kahuku and a lopsided loss to Moanalua, Kaimuki couldn’t get a consistent rally going against Stremick and two Kalani pitchers until the fifth inning. The Lady Bulldogs kept battling despite the score, a lively and loud dugout providing extra fuel.

“That’s what we’re trying to do. A lot of them never played before. There’s no feeder program. This bunch, we’re trying to instill in them, never give up,” Kaimuki coach Chris Awaya said.

Stremick, a sophomore, was a third-team selection to the Star-Advertiser All-State squad last year. During the Baldwin tournament three weeks ago, Stremick delivered home runs in five consecutive plate appearances, according to a Falcons assistant coach.

Under overcast skies with occasional drizzling, Kalani opened the game with five runs in the top of the first inning. The Falcons put up five more in the second for an early 10-0 lead.

Kylie Tanimura led off with a double to center, followed by an almost identical two-bagger by Stremick to score Tanimura. Layna Faria reached base on a fielder’s choice and Ashlyn Sera walked to load the sacks.

The next two batters, Leona Stremick and Jaystin Simpliciano, also walked to force in two more runs for a 3-0 Kalani lead.

Haley Ching’s sacrifice fly plated Sera from third base. Raine Chinen’s groundout brought Sera home for a five-run cushion.

Kaimuki responded in the bottom of the first frame with a two-out infield single by Nia Asuega, who advanced to second base on a throwing error by Kalani third baseman Leona Stremick. Mahealani Kinere took a pitch on her elbow to give Kaimuki two baserunners, but Shenna Palik popped out to end the threat.

The Bulldogs did not get another runner into scoring position until the fifth inning.

In the top of the second, Tanimura and Naomi Stremick singled and scored on a double to left by Faria. Sera followed with a single to center, and Faria came home while Kaimuki chased Sera with a throw from home plate to second base.

Simpliciano then singled to left, bringing Sera home for a 9-0 lead. Rylie Kodama’s sacrifice fly to right brought Simpliciano in for a 10-run lead.

Kalani tacked on two runs in the fourth and four more in the sixth.

Down 12-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Kaimuki staved off the mercy rule by scoring three times. Anuhea Yandall drew a two-out walk from Kalani’s third hurler, Kadie Carpio, who proceeded to walk Kealani Mike, Ayorine Asher and Kehai Noda, forcing in Yandall for the Bulldogs’ first run.

Asuega then singled, scoring Asher and Noda.

Kalani scored four runs in the top of the sixth frame.

The Lady Bulldogs slipped to 1-3 in league play. They will host Roosevelt on Tuesday and Castle on Saturday, fighting for a playoff berth in OIA Division I.

Kalani has just one game next week, at Kaiser on Friday.

At Kaimuki

Kalani (3-1) 550 204 — 16 12 1

Kaimuki (1-3) 000 030 — 3 2 1

Naomi Stremick, Harmony Kamalani (3), Kadie Carpio (4) and Haley Ching, Samantha Morinaga (3). Nia Asuega and Kehai Noda. W—N. Stremick. L—Asuega.

Leading hitters—Kalani: N. Stremick 2-2, double, RBI, 2 runs; Kylie Tanimura 2-2, double, 2 runs; Layna Faria 1-2, double, 2 runs; Ashlyn Sera 1-1, walk, 2 runs; Jaystin Simpliciano 1-1, 2 RBIs; Kelsie Taketa 3-3, RBI. Kaimuki: Asuega 2-3, 2 RBIs.

ILH

Punahou 13, Mid-Pacific 3, 5 inn.

At McKinley

W—Paige Brunn

Leading hitters—Pun: Kahiau Aina 3-3, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Taryn Ho HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lelei Kimsel 2 runs; Tasi Taufahema 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Fa’atamali‘i Brown 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Austen Kinney 2-3; Sydeny Capello 2b.

Kamehameha 13, ‘Iolani 3, 6 inn.

At McKinley

W—Kiani Soller.

Leading hitters—KS: Mariah Anotoque 3-3, RBI, hr; Mua Williams 3 RBIs. Iol: Mia Carbonell hr.

Varsity II

Kamehameha-Blue 9, Pac-Five 8

At Kamehameha

W—Rylie Teramoto. S—Sierra Ha‘o.

Leading hitters—KSB: Kelsey Kaluna-Thomas 3-4, 2 2bs, 3 runs; Mya Kishida 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Teramoto 2 RBIs; Hayden Dumlao 2b; Kalea Hope Morinaga-Omori 2b. P5: Dahlia Gangano 3 runs; Kylie Oshita 2 RBIs; Kaimana Siu 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Emi Yamane 2 runs.

OIA EAST

Moanalua 14, Roosevelt 0

At Stevenson Intermediate School field

W—Eva Kameoka

Leading hitters—Moan: Hunter Jackson 2-5, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kameoka 2 runs; Emily Tome 3-5; Malia Taga 3-5, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ava Atagi 2-3, HR, 3 RBIs; Meghan Castro 2-3, 3b, 2 RBIs; R. Bumagat 3-5, 2b, HR, 2 runs; K. Pasion 2-4, 2b, 3 runs; Taryn Kimura 2-4. Roos: Kayleigh Lester-Lima 2-3.

Kaiser 16, Kahuku 0, 4 inn.

At Hauula Playground field

W—Elyse Yoshioka.

Leading hitters—Kais: Yoshioka 2-2, 2b; Rylee Yamasaki 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Paisley Kuba HR, 3 RBIs; Lia Hamamura 2-3, 3b, HR, 3 RBIs; Sadie Tanabe 3-4, 2b, 3b; Taina Luhia 2b, 2 RBIs; Madeline Nelson 2-2, HR, 2 RBIs; Laua‘e Kamakana 3 runs; Tatum Mamuad 2 runs.

OIA WEST

Leilehua 26, Nanakuli 1, 4 inn.

At Kaala Elementary field

W—Breeann Leong.

Leading hitters—Lei: Trinity Cabana-Rodrigues 2-4, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 6 RBIs; Leong 3-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Shaz Ancheta 4-5, 2 2bs, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Teti Suivaala 3-5, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Bells Ramson 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; E. Treusch HR, 3 RBIs; Mere Ursua 2 runs; #66 2b; K. Kekahuna-Fernandez 2b.

Campbell 11, Waianae 3

At Waianae

W—Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano.

Leading hitters—Camp: Nanea Pantastico 2-4, HR, 2 runs; Kayla Whaley 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sophia Alo HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Fuentes-Arellano 2 runs; Breena Malama 2-4, 2 RBIs; Shyla Gabrillo 2-2, 2 RBIs. Wain: Karma Pestana 2-2; Hayden Paaluhi-Viela HR.

Mililani 17, Pearl City 0, 5 inn.

At Pearl City

W—Makayla Pagampao.

Leading hitters—Mil: Taryn Hirano 3-3, 2 HRs, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Kamryn Aoki 3-5, 2 runs; Kaui Garcia 2 RBIs; Kolbi Kochi 2-4, 3b, 3 RBIs; Ori Mailo 2-3, 2b, HR, 3 runs; Pagampao 2-4, 3b, HR, 4 RBIs; Sunni Kahahu HR, 2 runs. PC: Samantha Nakamatsu 2-3; Kiaryn Efhan 2-3.

OIA DIVISION II

Farrington 17, McKinley 11

At Lanakila District Park field

W—R. Misioka.

Leading hitters—Farr: Elizah Kraemer 2-5, 3 runs; Rosearie Misioka 2-5, 2 runs; Manaea Emilio 2-4, 4 runs; K. Killion 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Lannah Shen 4-4, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; J. Medina 2 runs. McK: Brandie Pahia-Obra 3-5, 2 2bs, 4 RBIs; Michaelyn Kapana 2 runs; Mary Joy Galicia 2 runs; Janderella Santos 2 runs; Alex Maae 3b.

Radford 17, Kalaheo 0, 4 inn.

At Aikahi Park field

W—Niueni Elisara.

Leading hitters—Rad: Olena Umetsu 2-3, 2 runs; Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro 2-3, 2b, 3 runs; Elisara 3-3, 2 3bs, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Emily Anderson 3-4, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Audrey Hoffman 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kady Pasion 2-3, 2 RBIs; Alivia McClure 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Sherri Marshall 2-3, 2 RBIs.

Aiea 9, Kailua 4

At Kailua

W—Taja Souza. S—Chrijon Peneueta.