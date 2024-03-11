comscore Hawaii holds off UC Irvine in 5 sets to claim Outrigger Volleyball Invitational | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii holds off UC Irvine in 5 sets to claim Outrigger Volleyball Invitational

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  UH's Tread Rosenthal, Kurt Nusterer and Chaz Galloway walled off this kill attempt by UC Irvine on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    UH’s Tread Rosenthal, Kurt Nusterer and Chaz Galloway walled off this kill attempt by UC Irvine on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

  Alaka'i Todd, left, Guilherme Voss, and Chaz Galloway tried to block Hilir Henno, who finished with 36 kills Sunday.

    Alaka’i Todd, left, Guilherme Voss, and Chaz Galloway tried to block Hilir Henno, who finished with 36 kills Sunday.

  UH's Spyros Chakas split a double-team block against UC Irvine during the first set. Chakas suffered what appeared to be a knee injury in the fifth set.

    UH’s Spyros Chakas split a double-team block against UC Irvine during the first set. Chakas suffered what appeared to be a knee injury in the fifth set.

The thrill of winning an epic, five-set, potential national championship preview was one point away for No. 3 Hawaii when 6,923 people inside the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center went dead silent. Read more

