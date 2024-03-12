Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas to miss the rest of the season

Hawaii senior outside hitter Spyros Chakas will miss the rest of the season with an injury suffered in Sunday’s five-set win over UC Irvine.

Head coach Charlie Wade made the announcement this afternoon.

Chakas was swinging for match point in the fifth set aginst the Anteaters when he fell to the ground clutching at his left knee. He was carried off the court by teammates.

Chakas, a two-time AVCA second-team All-American, was a national player of the year contender.

He was named the AVCA Division I-II National Player of the Week today for the second time this season after helping Hawaii go 3-0 in the Outrigger Invitational.

“He’s been such a big part (of the program) and a level of irony he wins his second national player of the week honor today,” Wade said. “He’s literally one of the best players in men’s collegiate volleyball. He will be missed. It’s a devastating loss for our program. We’ve got to pick up the pieces and move on.”

The Rainbow Warriors jumped to No. 1 in this week’s AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Poll.

Chakas was named the Outrigger Invitational’s most outstanding player after averaging 4.18 kills per set with a 4.22 hitting percentage to help the Rainbow Warriors (17-1) stretch their winning streak to 16 matches in a row.

Chakas also averaged a team-best 1.64 digs per set with four aces and five blocks.

He entered the week ranked third in the country in hitting percentage (.417) and fifth in kills per set (4.15).