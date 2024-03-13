First Hawaiian Bank to close Lanai branch

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the closure of its only branch on Lanai effective June 28.

“With a heavy heart, we announce the closure of our Lanai Branch on June 28,” said FHB in a statement. “This decision, which was not taken lightly, stems from changes in the banking landscape and staffing complexities.”

“We understand how disruptive a change like this can be, and are committed to supporting our customers through the transition period,” said FHB. “We will assist customers with the remote banking options that are available to them and for those requiring in-branch services, we will help with establishing a relationship with another financial institution. We are grateful for our time on Lanai and will be there to help our customers as they work to adjust to the changes ahead.”

The Lanai branch has four full-time employees and one part-time employee, all of whom will be offered positions allowing them to work from home on the island, according to FHB.

First Hawaiian Bank in January also announced plans to open a new branch at Lahaina Cannery Mall to serve the community as rebuilding efforts continue following the Aug. 8 wildfires.

The new branch is to be staffed by employees from the former Lahaina branch lost in the fire. FHB said it is currently working on construction plans, and anticipates the new branch at Lahaina Cannery Mall will open late this year.