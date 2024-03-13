Letter: Taxes must bring results: start with homelessness

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I believe grocery prices are so high because of theft and the homeless people who steal carts to move their belongings around. Read more

I believe grocery prices are so high because of theft and the homeless people who steal carts to move their belongings around. I was recently driving up Ward Avenue and was shocked to see 16 carts along the sidewalk, with homeless people’s possessions and their tents on public property.

Why do we pay taxes to support these people who do not work and are unemployable? The answer is simple: Buy them a plane ticket away from paradise. The return flight will more than compensate those who do not work.

We must elect officials who can produce results, rather than just raising their compensation over and over. It is time for a change — and not the kind in their pockets.

Higher pay with results, lower pay if the city does not change how it handles our homeless blight.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter