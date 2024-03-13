On the Move: Ross Uehara-­Tilton

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has named Ross Uehara-­Tilton as a director. Uehara-Tilton is a licensed attorney and certified public accountant in both Hawaii and Washington who joined the firm in 2017, practicing in the groups of business and commercial law, tax planning and controversy, trust and probate litigation, estate planning and appellate litigation.

