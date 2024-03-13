Hawaii News On the Move: Ross Uehara-Tilton Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Ross Uehara-Tilton Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has named Ross Uehara-Tilton as a director. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Damon Key Leong Kupchak Hastert has named Ross Uehara-Tilton as a director. Uehara-Tilton is a licensed attorney and certified public accountant in both Hawaii and Washington who joined the firm in 2017, practicing in the groups of business and commercial law, tax planning and controversy, trust and probate litigation, estate planning and appellate litigation. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Husband in Manoa murder-suicide mired in debt, records show